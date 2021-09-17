$0.42 EPS Expected for BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for BrightView’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.40. BrightView reported earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that BrightView will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.37. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BrightView.

Get BrightView alerts:

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $673.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.79 million. BrightView had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 0.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on BV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BrightView from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

BV opened at $15.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.24 and a beta of 1.44. BrightView has a 52 week low of $10.93 and a 52 week high of $19.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of BrightView by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BrightView by 0.3% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 484,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of BrightView by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 21,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BrightView by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 186,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BrightView by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 144,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BrightView Company Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the following segments: Maintenance Services and Development Services business. The Maintenance Services segment provides mowing, gardening, mulching, and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance and specialty turf maintenance services.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BrightView (BV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BrightView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightView and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.