$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 17th, 2021

Brokerages predict that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) will report $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.41. Plymouth Industrial REIT posted earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.90 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Plymouth Industrial REIT.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.66). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.66%.

PLYM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,365,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,377,000 after purchasing an additional 122,660 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,626,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,573,000 after acquiring an additional 571,681 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,364,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,310,000 after purchasing an additional 103,939 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the first quarter valued at about $21,624,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 30.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,024,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,514,000 after purchasing an additional 239,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLYM remained flat at $$23.26 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $713.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.34, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.86. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 52 week low of $11.18 and a 52 week high of $24.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.16%.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plymouth Industrial REIT (PLYM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM)

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.