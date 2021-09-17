$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) will report $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.41. Plymouth Industrial REIT posted earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.90 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Plymouth Industrial REIT.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.66). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.66%.

PLYM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,365,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,377,000 after purchasing an additional 122,660 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,626,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,573,000 after acquiring an additional 571,681 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,364,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,310,000 after purchasing an additional 103,939 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the first quarter valued at about $21,624,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 30.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,024,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,514,000 after purchasing an additional 239,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLYM remained flat at $$23.26 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $713.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.34, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.86. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 52 week low of $11.18 and a 52 week high of $24.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.16%.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

