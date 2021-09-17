$0.71 EPS Expected for Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) to announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.73. Axcelis Technologies posted earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 121.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will report full-year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Axcelis Technologies.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $147.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $49.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.50. Axcelis Technologies has a twelve month low of $21.17 and a twelve month high of $52.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.44.

In related news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $176,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William J. Bintz sold 15,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $739,344.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,596 shares of company stock worth $2,010,515 over the last ninety days. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 6.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 77.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 2.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 2.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 29,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

