$0.77 Earnings Per Share Expected for American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) to post $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the highest is $0.90. American Equity Investment Life posted earnings of $0.99 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will report full-year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $3.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.22. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for American Equity Investment Life.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.45. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $499.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.87 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AEL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, increased their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director John M. Matovina sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $135,492.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,124 shares in the company, valued at $4,423,620.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEL. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 35.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 93,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 24,396 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 2.8% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 79,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 0.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 6.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 65.3% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 6,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AEL opened at $28.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.39. American Equity Investment Life has a one year low of $19.06 and a one year high of $34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.21.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

