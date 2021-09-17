$1.25 Billion in Sales Expected for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) to post $1.25 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Antero Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.29 billion and the lowest is $1.16 billion. Antero Resources reported sales of $895.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 39.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Antero Resources will report full-year sales of $4.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.01 billion to $5.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.17 billion to $5.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Antero Resources.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $489.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 29.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Antero Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Antero Resources from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Antero Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

Shares of NYSE AR opened at $17.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 4.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Antero Resources has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $17.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.04 and its 200 day moving average is $12.36.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 265,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $3,667,779.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 329,421 shares in the company, valued at $4,559,186.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $1,305,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AR. FMR LLC increased its position in Antero Resources by 6,962,882.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,641,527 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $250,122,000 after buying an additional 16,641,288 shares in the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the second quarter worth about $47,645,000. Appaloosa LP purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the first quarter worth about $30,192,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Antero Resources by 45.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,215,738 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $93,997,000 after buying an additional 2,884,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 128.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 526,462 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

