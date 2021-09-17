$1.31 Billion in Sales Expected for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) to announce $1.31 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty Nine analysts have issued estimates for Workday’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.33 billion. Workday reported sales of $1.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Workday will report full-year sales of $5.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.02 billion to $5.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.91 billion to $6.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Workday.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on Workday from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on Workday from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Workday in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.36.

In other Workday news, Director David A. Duffield sold 274,565 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total transaction of $75,008,412.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 4,108 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $938,143.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 299,105 shares of company stock worth $80,910,048. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the 1st quarter worth approximately $534,985,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Workday by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,232,905 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,542,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924,361 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the 1st quarter worth approximately $384,927,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 124.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,460,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $611,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Workday by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,314,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $823,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,922 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDAY stock traded up $1.22 on Friday, reaching $271.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 986,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,869. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Workday has a 12-month low of $195.81 and a 12-month high of $282.77. The company has a market capitalization of $67.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,505.86 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.51.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Workday (WDAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.