$1.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 17th, 2021

Analysts expect FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.42 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for FTI Consulting’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.49. FTI Consulting reported earnings of $1.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that FTI Consulting will report full-year earnings of $6.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $6.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.10 to $7.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for FTI Consulting.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $711.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.50 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 8.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

In other FTI Consulting news, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $1,081,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,936.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCN. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 1st quarter valued at $256,658,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,785,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,383,000 after buying an additional 874,794 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 143.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 860,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,505,000 after buying an additional 506,972 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,445,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,506,000 after purchasing an additional 239,044 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 784,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,908,000 after purchasing an additional 152,770 shares during the period.

FCN opened at $136.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.49. FTI Consulting has a 1-year low of $94.87 and a 1-year high of $147.38.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

