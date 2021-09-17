$1.88 Billion in Sales Expected for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 17th, 2021

Analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) will report sales of $1.88 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Activision Blizzard’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.90 billion. Activision Blizzard posted sales of $1.77 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will report full year sales of $8.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.62 billion to $9.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $9.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.28 billion to $10.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Activision Blizzard.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion.

Several research firms have weighed in on ATVI. Raymond James reduced their target price on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth approximately $277,982,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 256.2% during the second quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 3,048,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192,485 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 306.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,047,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,546,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,297,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,868 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,085,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,612,000 after acquiring an additional 908,734 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $79.28 on Friday. Activision Blizzard has a 12-month low of $71.19 and a 12-month high of $104.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.65.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Activision Blizzard (ATVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.