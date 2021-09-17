$1.89 Billion in Sales Expected for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) to report $1.89 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.80 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.15 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply reported sales of $2.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will report full year sales of $6.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.57 billion to $6.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.67 billion to $7.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Beacon Roofing Supply.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 20.79%.

BECN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.15.

Shares of NASDAQ BECN opened at $51.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.16 and its 200-day moving average is $53.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.73 and a beta of 2.01. Beacon Roofing Supply has a twelve month low of $27.61 and a twelve month high of $60.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 108,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.53 per share, with a total value of $6,000,349.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julian Francis purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.90 per share, for a total transaction of $244,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 287.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.