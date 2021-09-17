117,972 Shares in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 117,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NXE. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in NexGen Energy by 340.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 541,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 419,034 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 27,310.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,261,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,841,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250,000 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $543,000. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC grew its holdings in NexGen Energy by 5.8% during the first quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXE opened at $5.77 on Friday. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $6.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -17.48 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 41.31 and a current ratio of 41.31.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Research analysts expect that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$6.25 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of NexGen Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NexGen Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.82.

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

