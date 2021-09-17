12,644 Shares in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Purchased by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,644 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KOS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 926,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 199,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 27,358 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $31,834,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 417,608 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 43,844 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Johnson Rice raised Kosmos Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $4.50 to $6.25 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kosmos Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $3.70 to $7.80 in a report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kosmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.21.

KOS stock opened at $2.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 3.78. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $3.95.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.09). Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 37.20%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

