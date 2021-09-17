15,000 Shares in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Acquired by Trivest Advisors Ltd

Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZI. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.6% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 4.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

ZI traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,668,191. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.04. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $68.78.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.41 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 264,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $13,043,794.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,043,794. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd Crockett sold 3,620,333 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $221,202,346.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,950,974 shares of company stock valued at $1,533,948,229. Insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist lifted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised ZoomInfo Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.33.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

