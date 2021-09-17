15,641 Shares in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,176,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,056,000 after acquiring an additional 236,685 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,771,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,408 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,598,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,741,000 after purchasing an additional 702,859 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 476,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,269,000 after purchasing an additional 37,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 326,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,088,000 after purchasing an additional 23,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

Donnelley Financial Solutions stock opened at $34.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.08 and a 1 year high of $35.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.66.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.46. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $267.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.20 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 31,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $1,076,538.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 476,791 shares in the company, valued at $16,129,839.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

DFIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.25.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the United States and International segments. The United States segment comprises capital markets, investment markets, and language solutions and other. The International segment focuses on working with international investment market clients on capital market offerings and regulatory compliance related activities within the United States.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.