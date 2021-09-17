$165.87 Million in Sales Expected for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) will announce $165.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Cloudflare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $165.30 million and the highest is $167.00 million. Cloudflare reported sales of $114.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cloudflare will report full year sales of $632.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $630.99 million to $634.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $844.21 million, with estimates ranging from $800.90 million to $870.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cloudflare.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $152.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%.

NET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $102.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $94.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.13.

NYSE NET opened at $133.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.62. The company has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -296.64 and a beta of 0.03. Cloudflare has a 12 month low of $34.53 and a 12 month high of $133.95.

In other Cloudflare news, Director Katrin Suder sold 7,500 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $900,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.28, for a total transaction of $2,045,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,175,555.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 857,790 shares of company stock valued at $97,858,589 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NET. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 29.4% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 80.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the second quarter worth about $209,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the second quarter worth about $384,000. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the second quarter worth about $1,589,000. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

