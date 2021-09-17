$167.55 Million in Sales Expected for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) to post $167.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $168.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $166.79 million. Bank of Hawaii posted sales of $165.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will report full-year sales of $665.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $663.66 million to $666.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $667.09 million, with estimates ranging from $665.90 million to $668.28 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bank of Hawaii.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $167.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.29 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 15.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

In other news, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total transaction of $434,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,768,408.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.16, for a total transaction of $496,823.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,833 shares of company stock valued at $5,097,966 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,414,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,109,000 after purchasing an additional 687,337 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,811,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,526,000 after purchasing an additional 312,013 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,416,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,288,000 after purchasing an additional 201,596 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,974,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,272,000 after purchasing an additional 175,527 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,860,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $325,146,000 after purchasing an additional 102,251 shares during the period. 71.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BOH traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $77.82. The stock had a trading volume of 511,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,135. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.27. Bank of Hawaii has a 1 year low of $48.77 and a 1 year high of $99.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Bank of Hawaii’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.54%.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

