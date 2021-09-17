167,288 Shares in Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TCAC) Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TCAC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 167,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 2.74% of Tuatara Capital Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $147,000.

TCAC opened at $9.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.67. Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.12.

Tuatara Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

