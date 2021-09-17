1,730 Shares in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Purchased by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,730 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. purchased a new position in Baidu during the second quarter worth $6,533,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Baidu by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,837 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Baidu by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its stake in Baidu by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 604,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $123,215,000 after purchasing an additional 86,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd lifted its holdings in Baidu by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 75,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,394,000 after purchasing an additional 9,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $159.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.24 and a 12-month high of $354.82. The company has a market cap of $53.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BIDU shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $332.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on Baidu from $340.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. KGI Securities started coverage on Baidu in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Baidu from $283.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.00.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.