1Spatial (LON:SPA) Given “Buy” Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of 1Spatial (LON:SPA) in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 70 ($0.91) price target on the stock.

SPA opened at GBX 41 ($0.54) on Monday. 1Spatial has a 1-year low of GBX 25 ($0.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 52.45 ($0.69). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 37.57 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 41.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £45.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.55.

About 1Spatial

1Spatial Plc develops and sells IT software, and related consultancy and support services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its products include 1Integrate for automated data validation, cleaning, transformation, and enhancement for data; 1Data Gateway, a self-service web-portal for spatial data validation, processing, and analytics; 1Integrate for ArcGIS, a solution that ensures the compliance of data for use across the enterprise, as well as provides automated data validation and management for the ArcGIS platform; 1Edit, a spatial vector data editing application; and 1Generalise that automatically creates various smaller-scale data products from large-scale data sources.

