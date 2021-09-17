2,552 Shares in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) Acquired by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Summit X LLC grew its position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 46.6% in the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 10,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $540,000.

Get First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FDNI opened at $42.19 on Friday. First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF has a 52-week low of $37.19 and a 52-week high of $57.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.66.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.