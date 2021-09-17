$26.40 Million in Sales Expected for Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) to post sales of $26.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Silk Road Medical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $22.70 million and the highest is $27.79 million. Silk Road Medical posted sales of $20.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will report full year sales of $104.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $95.50 million to $107.18 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $144.78 million, with estimates ranging from $141.30 million to $147.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Silk Road Medical.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 45.52% and a negative net margin of 53.85%. The business had revenue of $26.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.33 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

In related news, EVP Richard Ruedy sold 15,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $847,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,895,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total value of $508,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,536 shares of company stock worth $5,047,730 over the last three months. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 4.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,403,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,022,000 after purchasing an additional 112,837 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 4.3% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 954,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,694,000 after acquiring an additional 39,250 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Silk Road Medical by 12.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 396,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,099,000 after buying an additional 45,319 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Silk Road Medical by 26.1% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 74,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after buying an additional 15,490 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 27.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SILK opened at $58.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.75, a current ratio of 9.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Silk Road Medical has a 1-year low of $43.11 and a 1-year high of $75.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.40 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.36.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

