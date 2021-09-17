290,598 Shares in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 290,598 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,483,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Devon Energy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,925 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.2% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,876 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 4.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,743 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 50.9% during the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 60,075 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy stock opened at $30.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $31.99. The stock has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 11.95%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -488.89%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DVN. Truist increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $26.10 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Devon Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.