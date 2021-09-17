$3.58 Billion in Sales Expected for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 17th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect that Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) will post sales of $3.58 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.67 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.49 billion. Synchrony Financial posted sales of $3.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full year sales of $14.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.93 billion to $14.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $15.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.64 billion to $15.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Synchrony Financial.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 27.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.19.

In other news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $432,178.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 20.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 24.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 35,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 6,830 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,564.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the first quarter valued at $205,000. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYF traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.44. 268,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,895,043. The firm has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $24.20 and a 12-month high of $52.14.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 25th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.85%.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

Recommended Story: Why do corrections happen?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synchrony Financial (SYF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.