$3.58 Billion in Sales Expected for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) will post sales of $3.58 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.67 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.49 billion. Synchrony Financial posted sales of $3.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full year sales of $14.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.93 billion to $14.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $15.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.64 billion to $15.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Synchrony Financial.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 27.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.19.

In other news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $432,178.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 20.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 24.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 35,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 6,830 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,564.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the first quarter valued at $205,000. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYF traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.44. 268,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,895,043. The firm has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $24.20 and a 12-month high of $52.14.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 25th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

