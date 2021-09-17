$310.50 Million in Sales Expected for CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) will report $310.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for CMC Materials’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $312.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $308.50 million. CMC Materials posted sales of $274.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that CMC Materials will report full year sales of $1.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CMC Materials.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $309.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.54 million. CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 21.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCMP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CMC Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.67.

NASDAQ CCMP traded down $1.26 on Friday, hitting $128.78. 2,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,035. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.46. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.71 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. CMC Materials has a 1-year low of $119.19 and a 1-year high of $198.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,189,000 after acquiring an additional 82,081 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,829,000 after acquiring an additional 19,879 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 304.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

