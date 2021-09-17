$314.83 Million in Sales Expected for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) will report sales of $314.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Wix.com’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $312.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $317.47 million. Wix.com reported sales of $254.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wix.com will report full year sales of $1.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Wix.com.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.74. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 17.58% and a negative return on equity of 86.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $310.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $315.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $340.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $211.68. 550,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 741,021. Wix.com has a 52 week low of $196.19 and a 52 week high of $362.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.44. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.90 and a beta of 1.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 9.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 379 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Wix.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Wix.com by 4.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Wix.com by 50.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Wix.com by 3.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

See Also: Outperform Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wix.com (WIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.