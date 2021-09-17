$327.05 Million in Sales Expected for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) will report $327.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Trex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $324.55 million to $330.45 million. Trex posted sales of $231.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 41.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trex will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Trex.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53. Trex had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 19.27%. The company had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TREX. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Trex from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Trex from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.27.

NYSE:TREX opened at $108.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.08 and a beta of 1.51. Trex has a 52 week low of $63.32 and a 52 week high of $114.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.72.

In other Trex news, Director James E. Cline sold 18,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total transaction of $1,809,285.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 7,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $758,430.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,123 shares of company stock valued at $3,353,827. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 8,039 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

