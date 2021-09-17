$382.20 Million in Sales Expected for AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) to announce sales of $382.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for AdvanSix’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $366.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $397.50 million. AdvanSix reported sales of $281.91 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that AdvanSix will report full year sales of $1.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AdvanSix.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $437.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.80 million. AdvanSix had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 21.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

ASIX stock traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.38. 3,754 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,828. The firm has a market cap of $994.89 million, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.08. AdvanSix has a 1-year low of $11.62 and a 1-year high of $38.39.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 16,657 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 3.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,257,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,726,000 after purchasing an additional 43,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 0.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AdvanSix Company Profile

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AdvanSix (ASIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.