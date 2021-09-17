$387.26 Million in Sales Expected for Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) to announce $387.26 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Leslie’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $390.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $381.30 million. Leslie’s posted sales of $381.31 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Leslie’s will report full-year sales of $1.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Leslie’s.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.81 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS.

LESL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

NASDAQ:LESL opened at $23.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.58. Leslie’s has a fifty-two week low of $19.15 and a fifty-two week high of $32.84.

In other news, CRO Paula Baker sold 2,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $75,925.92. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 151,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,052,894.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 799,669 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $21,439,125.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 857,357 shares of company stock worth $22,985,741 over the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LESL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Leslie’s by 156.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,599,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,881,000 after acquiring an additional 5,859,151 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Leslie’s in the first quarter valued at $141,619,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Leslie’s by 111.1% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,355,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344,601 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Leslie’s by 202.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,328,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899,423 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Leslie’s by 30.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,716,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745,792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

