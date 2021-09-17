$4.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) to post $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.19. Nexstar Media Group posted earnings per share of $4.08 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will report full year earnings of $17.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.38 to $18.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $23.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.87 to $24.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nexstar Media Group.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.64. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NXST. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.67.

Shares of NXST stock traded down $2.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $148.41. The company had a trading volume of 574,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. Nexstar Media Group has a twelve month low of $80.42 and a twelve month high of $163.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.12%.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Andrew Alford sold 189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $26,932.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $301,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,659,106.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 168.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 143.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nexstar Media Group (NXST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.