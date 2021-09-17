$4.77 Billion in Sales Expected for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) to post sales of $4.77 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lincoln National’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.87 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.66 billion. Lincoln National posted sales of $4.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln National will report full-year sales of $19.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.94 billion to $19.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $19.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.60 billion to $19.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lincoln National.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.87. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LNC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Shares of LNC traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.88. 81,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,416,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.20 and a 200-day moving average of $64.77. The firm has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.24. Lincoln National has a one year low of $29.42 and a one year high of $71.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.75%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 575.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 188.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 76.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

