$472.65 Million in Sales Expected for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) will announce sales of $472.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for The Wendy’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $462.80 million to $478.40 million. The Wendy’s reported sales of $452.24 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Wendy’s will report full year sales of $1.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Wendy’s.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 34.83%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WEN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Northland Securities raised The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Guggenheim upped their price target on The Wendy’s from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Wendy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.88.

In other The Wendy’s news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 134,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $3,068,657.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 240,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,494,743.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 144,038 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $3,301,350.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,465,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,263,140.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,297,290 shares of company stock worth $30,438,162. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in The Wendy’s by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 322,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,551,000 after buying an additional 31,229 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Wendy’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 64.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 311,775 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,302,000 after acquiring an additional 122,375 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in The Wendy’s by 24.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 637,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,926,000 after purchasing an additional 126,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in The Wendy’s in the second quarter worth approximately $1,211,000. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Wendy’s stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,103,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,554,194. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.90 and a 200 day moving average of $22.56. The Wendy’s has a 1-year low of $18.86 and a 1-year high of $29.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 84.21%.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

