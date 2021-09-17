4,793 Shares in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in BigCommerce by 315.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 30,192 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in BigCommerce during the first quarter worth approximately $869,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in BigCommerce by 5.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 363,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,030,000 after buying an additional 20,430 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in BigCommerce during the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in BigCommerce during the first quarter worth approximately $323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

In other BigCommerce news, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $111,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $650,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 89,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,790,035.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 679,483 shares of company stock worth $45,649,058 in the last three months. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BIGC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on BigCommerce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their target price on BigCommerce from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on BigCommerce from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $57.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -87.53. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.17 and a 1 year high of $109.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.89.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

