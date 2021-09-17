$5.34 Billion in Sales Expected for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) will announce $5.34 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.27 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.41 billion. Baker Hughes reported sales of $5.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will report full-year sales of $21.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.72 billion to $21.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $22.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.97 billion to $22.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Baker Hughes.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Cowen increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.32.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $23.94. 30,796,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,094,354. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $12.13 and a 1 year high of $26.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a PE ratio of -813.00 and a beta of 1.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.03%.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $234,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,542,273.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 53,720,040 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $1,254,900,134.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,780,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,240,834 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 14.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,341,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,941,432 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth about $167,554,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 204.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,755,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,878,071 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 143.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,439,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

