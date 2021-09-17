$52.51 Million in Sales Expected for JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) will announce sales of $52.51 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for JFrog’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $52.35 million to $52.80 million. JFrog posted sales of $38.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that JFrog will report full year sales of $203.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $203.00 million to $204.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $265.83 million, with estimates ranging from $259.59 million to $271.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow JFrog.

Get JFrog alerts:

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $48.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.01 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 17.12%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on JFrog from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of JFrog in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on JFrog from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of JFrog in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

In other JFrog news, Director Jeff Horing sold 74,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $2,798,789.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 738.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 45,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 40,324 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog in the second quarter worth about $510,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of JFrog by 29.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in JFrog during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,096,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in JFrog by 37.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 407,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,571,000 after acquiring an additional 111,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FROG traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.89. 23,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,026. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.95. JFrog has a 1 year low of $33.38 and a 1 year high of $95.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.42 and a 200 day moving average of $43.98.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JFrog (FROG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.