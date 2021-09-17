539,117 Shares in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Acquired by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 539,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,787,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 485,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after purchasing an additional 53,422 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 19,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 8,845 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,105,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,511,000 after purchasing an additional 456,087 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,959,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 443,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 86,377 shares during the last quarter. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.11.

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $8.67 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $9.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.82. The stock has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 149.66% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.15%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

