$55.04 Million in Sales Expected for Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) will announce $55.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Porch Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $54.71 million and the highest estimate coming in at $55.37 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Porch Group will report full-year sales of $185.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $184.18 million to $187.51 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $280.24 million, with estimates ranging from $278.50 million to $281.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Porch Group.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06.

PRCH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Porch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. Oppenheimer started coverage on Porch Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Porch Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.14.

In other Porch Group news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $27,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,300 shares of company stock valued at $560,082. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Porch Group in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Porch Group in the first quarter worth about $69,000. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Porch Group stock opened at $19.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.69. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 0.12. Porch Group has a one year low of $10.03 and a one year high of $24.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

