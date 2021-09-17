570 Shares in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 570 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 62.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 45.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ROST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

Ross Stores stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.13. 55,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,968,510. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.68 and a 52-week high of $134.21. The company has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.47.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 97.44%.

Ross Stores declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

