$60.18 Million in Sales Expected for Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) will report $60.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Saul Centers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $60.52 million and the lowest is $59.84 million. Saul Centers posted sales of $56.76 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saul Centers will report full-year sales of $239.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $237.50 million to $240.86 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $249.76 million, with estimates ranging from $243.19 million to $256.33 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Saul Centers.

Get Saul Centers alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on BFS shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Saul Centers from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of BFS opened at $44.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.31 and its 200 day moving average is $43.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 1.15. Saul Centers has a 12-month low of $23.49 and a 12-month high of $47.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This is a boost from Saul Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.39%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Saul Centers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saul Centers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.63% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Saul Centers (BFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.