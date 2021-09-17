$610,000.00 in Sales Expected for Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) to post $610,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dyadic International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $410,000.00 and the highest is $800,000.00. Dyadic International posted sales of $420,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Dyadic International will report full year sales of $2.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 million to $3.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.67 million, with estimates ranging from $3.30 million to $14.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Dyadic International.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Dyadic International had a negative net margin of 536.88% and a negative return on equity of 43.25%.

In other Dyadic International news, major shareholder Francisco Trust Under Agreemen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103,965.00, for a total transaction of $2,599,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Dyadic International by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dyadic International in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Dyadic International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dyadic International in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Dyadic International by 1,167.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 12,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DYAI opened at $5.27 on Tuesday. Dyadic International has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $8.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.61 and a 200-day moving average of $4.48.

Dyadic International Company Profile

Dyadic International, Inc engages in developing a gene expression platform for producing commercial quantities of industrial enzymes and other proteins. It focuses on further improving and applying its proprietary C1 technology, which is used in the discovery, development, and manufacture of biologic medicines and vaccines.

