681,400 Shares in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Bought by Alpine Associates Management Inc.

Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 681,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,805,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,793,094 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $351,467,000 after acquiring an additional 244,009 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $79,639,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 16.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 869,875 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $39,231,000 after purchasing an additional 124,296 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 48.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 791,979 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $35,718,000 after acquiring an additional 257,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 75.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 744,017 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $33,556,000 after acquiring an additional 319,495 shares in the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $50.23. 8,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,828. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.79 and a 52 week high of $51.58. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.70.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.80. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 30.70% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.55 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.52%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Flagstar Bancorp Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

