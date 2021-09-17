$82.88 Million in Sales Expected for HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) This Quarter

Brokerages expect HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) to report $82.88 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for HomeStreet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $81.00 million to $85.03 million. HomeStreet posted sales of $91.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that HomeStreet will report full-year sales of $345.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $340.00 million to $351.11 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $325.14 million, with estimates ranging from $318.40 million to $333.44 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for HomeStreet.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.21. HomeStreet had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 16.91%.

Separately, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of HomeStreet from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, Director Douglas Irvine Smith acquired 10,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.46 per share, for a total transaction of $389,099.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John Michel acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.75 per share, for a total transaction of $302,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMST. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HomeStreet by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,493,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,844,000 after purchasing an additional 24,574 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in HomeStreet by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 819,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,379,000 after acquiring an additional 128,164 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in HomeStreet by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 734,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,932,000 after acquiring an additional 17,215 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in HomeStreet by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 437,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,835,000 after acquiring an additional 46,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in HomeStreet by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 414,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,251,000 after acquiring an additional 37,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HMST stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.76. 434,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,486. The stock has a market cap of $785.22 million, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.04. HomeStreet has a 52-week low of $24.20 and a 52-week high of $52.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HomeStreet (HMST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.