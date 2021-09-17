$87.37 Million in Sales Expected for Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) to report sales of $87.37 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Inogen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $93.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $82.40 million. Inogen reported sales of $74.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Inogen will report full year sales of $359.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $353.60 million to $365.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $387.39 million, with estimates ranging from $371.80 million to $398.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Inogen.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.33. Inogen had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $101.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Inogen’s revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Inogen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. William Blair upgraded shares of Inogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Inogen in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inogen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

In related news, EVP Brenton Taylor sold 7,942 shares of Inogen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $595,808.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond Huggenberger sold 7,000 shares of Inogen stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $460,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,298.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,963,693 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inogen by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inogen by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,884 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inogen by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 9,285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Inogen by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,015 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Inogen by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,855 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INGN traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,117. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.44. Inogen has a 52 week low of $26.90 and a 52 week high of $82.35.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

