905 Shares in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Purchased by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 905 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Natera by 1,880.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 737,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,904,000 after acquiring an additional 700,432 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Natera by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,468,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $149,081,000 after acquiring an additional 487,579 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in Natera by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 934,701 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $94,910,000 after acquiring an additional 367,596 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Natera by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,037,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $105,334,000 after acquiring an additional 359,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Natera by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,286,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $333,661,000 after acquiring an additional 315,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Natera alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NTRA shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Natera from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Natera from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.27.

In other news, Director Rowan E. Chapman sold 5,500 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total transaction of $550,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,532.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,662 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total transaction of $191,429.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,130,325.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 226,671 shares of company stock valued at $26,369,533 in the last three months. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $120.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.80 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.93. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.65 and a fifty-two week high of $127.19.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.27). Natera had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a negative return on equity of 74.29%. The business had revenue of $142.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.50 million. Research analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Natera

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.