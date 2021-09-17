9,623 Shares in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) Acquired by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in TETRA Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $790,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in TETRA Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in TETRA Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in TETRA Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in TETRA Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 59.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TETRA Technologies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

TTI stock opened at $2.99 on Friday. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $4.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $378.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.18.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $102.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.90 million. TETRA Technologies had a net margin of 18.06% and a negative return on equity of 23.60%. On average, research analysts anticipate that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, which engages in the completion of fluids and associated products and services. It operates through the following segments: Completion Fluids and Products and Water and Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids and Products division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for TETRA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TETRA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.