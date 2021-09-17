A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Danske

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Danske from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

AMKBY has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Get A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S alerts:

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S stock opened at $15.78 on Friday. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $15.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.45. The company has a market capitalization of $63.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.59.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The firm had revenue of $14.23 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.