AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Short Interest Update

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a decline of 63.6% from the August 15th total of 64,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 137,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

AACAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AAC Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group upgraded AAC Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of AAC Technologies stock opened at $5.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.94. AAC Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.79 and a 12-month high of $7.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.0514 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from AAC Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.04. AAC Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.

About AAC Technologies

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions to enhance user experience of smart mobile devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. It operates through Dynamic Components, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, Micro Electro-Mechanical System Components, and Other Products segments.

