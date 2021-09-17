AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Short Interest Up 341.7% in August

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, an increase of 341.7% from the August 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of ELUXY stock opened at $47.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.72. AB Electrolux has a 1-year low of $42.62 and a 1-year high of $60.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Get AB Electrolux (publ) alerts:

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter. AB Electrolux (publ) had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 5.69%. Equities research analysts expect that AB Electrolux will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ELUXY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Cheuvreux lowered AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Pareto Securities raised AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.53.

AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile

Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.