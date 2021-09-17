AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Short Interest Up 341.7% in August

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, an increase of 341.7% from the August 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of ELUXY stock opened at $47.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.72. AB Electrolux has a 1-year low of $42.62 and a 1-year high of $60.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.69.
AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter. AB Electrolux (publ) had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 5.69%. Equities research analysts expect that AB Electrolux will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile
Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.
