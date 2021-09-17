abrdn plc Decreases Stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

abrdn plc lowered its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 570,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 125,415 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $56,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

NYSE:DLB opened at $96.01 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.45 and a 1 year high of $104.74. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.78 and a 200-day moving average of $98.50.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.11%. The company had revenue of $286.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.06 million. Equities analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

In related news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 10,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $1,011,804.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total value of $2,927,142.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 221,654 shares of company stock valued at $21,797,967. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

