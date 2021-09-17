abrdn plc Has $39.20 Million Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,483 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.07% of Ecolab worth $39,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Ecolab by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 177,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,983,000 after acquiring an additional 28,718 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 24,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 16,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,632 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in Ecolab by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 356,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,255,000 after acquiring an additional 18,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 53,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,112,000 after buying an additional 9,716 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Ecolab news, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total value of $609,476.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,575.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,184,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,641 shares in the company, valued at $14,001,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 217,496 shares of company stock worth $48,541,441. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL opened at $223.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.42, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.25 and a 1-year high of $231.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ECL shares. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.60.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

