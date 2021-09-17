abrdn plc Has $40.99 Million Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 560,597 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $40,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HDB. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 14.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 278,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,602,000 after buying an additional 12,045 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 61.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 131.8% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 23.0% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. 17.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HDB opened at $74.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $46.62 and a 52 week high of $84.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.46 and its 200 day moving average is $74.89.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

