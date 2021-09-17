abrdn plc Has $50.03 Million Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

abrdn plc cut its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $50,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.9% during the first quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 5,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 14.3% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.3% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 1.6% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 1.8% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAT opened at $203.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $111.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $210.17 and a 200-day moving average of $222.07. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.73 and a 52-week high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.80.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

